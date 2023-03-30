Brand new Mediterranean restaurant set to open at former Chilli Village in busy Northampton road

A brand new restaurant is set to open in a busy road in Northampton – here’s what we know so far.

The former Chilli Village restaurant in Wellingborough Road has been taken over by the owner of The Ottoman Kitchen in Abington Street and Kingsley Park Terrace, Mustafa Arslan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mustafa revealed to this newspaper his vision for the newly-named ‘Sultan Kitchen’.

Sultan Kitchen is set to open at the former Chilli Village site in Wellingborough Road

He said: “We’re opening at Chilli Village. It’s going to be a really huge place. Really big. It’s going to be a restaurant with so many different kitchens: Italian kitchen, French kitchen, and Turkish kitchen. It’s a very large place.”

New signs have been put up outside advertising the venue which hint at what else is to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signs read: “Come and enjoy freshly prepared food, live music and fine dining.

"Function rooms and banqueting services are available to cater for private hire and parties.

Signs have gone up advertising the new venue

“Delicious Mediterranean and Turkish food is coming to Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Free car parking is available for our guests.

"We are looking forward to meeting you.”

Mustafa has not yet revealed an opening date for the site. He said: “It will take time to open.”

Here's a sneak at what the Sultan Kitchen will have to offer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chef and entrepreneur opened ‘The Ottoman Kitchen’ at the former Coffee House in Abington Street in March.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo in March, Mustafa said: "We want to grow ourselves more. At the moment our Kingsley restaurant is crazy busy but the venue can't let anymore people in! It's so busy.

"It's a very famous restaurant in Northampton now. This one in Abington Street is a good opportunity to show more people what we're doing and what I can do, what kind of chef I am.

"I'm a chef. I've been doing this job for more than 25 years. This is my passion."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mediterranean restaurant Chilli Village, which first opened in Wellingborough Road in December 2016, closed down in February of this year due to “the current economic distress”.