The Ottoman Kitchen: Take a look inside this brand new Turkish restaurant just opened in Northampton town centre

Take a look inside this brand new Turkish restaurant which has recently opened in Northampton town centre.

The Ottoman Kitchen has recently opened its second site in the town, this time in Abington Street at the former ‘Coffee House’ site.

Many people will have already heard the name The Ottoman Kitchen, that’s because owner Mustafa Arslan opened his first restaurant in Kingsley Park Terrace just before the Covid lockdown in March 2020.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, Mustafa said: "This is very big, actually. We want to grow ourselves more. At the moment our Kingsley restaurant is crazy busy but the venue can't let anymore people in! It's so busy. It's a very famous restaurant in Northampton now. This one in Abington Street is a good opportunity to show more people what we're doing and what I can do, what kind of chef I am.”

Mustafa went on to explain what customers can expect at his new venture.

He said: “There is a restaurant on the first floor, cocktail bar on the second floor, and a shisha lounge at the terrace. There will also be a DJ, live music, belly dancing. It's going to have so much entertainment.

"The kitchen we are doing here is totally, totally different. We have steaks, proper donner kebabs, shawarma kebabs, proper beef ones, beef donner, chicken donner. This is an Ottoman Kitchen, like our original Turkish foods. I will be cooking there."

Mustafa branched out from London and decided on investing in Northampton during the pandemic, asked why that was the 38-year-old said this is his “passion”.

He said: "Four years ago I wanted to change city and I saw an advertisement about Northampton and I came here.

"This is my business. I'm a chef. I've been doing this job for more than 25 years. This is my passion."

The Ottoman Kitchen in Kingsley currently has a 4.5 out of five star rating from 221 Google reviews.

One Google review reads: "The best restaurant in Northampton. Food was delicious and the place is amazing. Highly recommend."

