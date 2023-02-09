A Northampton restaurant has announced “with an extremely heavy heart” that it closed for the final time at the end of January.

Mediterranean restaurant Chilli Village, which first opened in Wellingborough Road in December 2016, has closed due to “the current economic distress”.

As a result, the UK’s biggest vegan restaurant Green Loft, which was based inside of Chilli Village, had no choice but to close.

Chilli Village and Green Loft's last day of trading was January 29. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

In a statement on social media, Chilli Village’s operations manager Marcus Hemming said: “Due to the current economic distress facing all of us recently, in particular the hospitality trade, and with other unavoidable factors, it is with an extremely heavy heart that as of 11pm on Sunday January 29 2023 we closed our doors for the final time.”

He described their journey as a “rollercoaster of dreams”, which began when the owner and founder strived to bring something new to the town that no one had seen before.

The statement continued: “The owner poured their passion, heart and soul into this project, taking three-and-a-half years to complete before opening.”

The social media post took the opportunity to thank the people of Northampton and their valued guests for their support.

The two restaurants will now join forces at Chilli Village's sister site, Medieval Fort in Racecourse Pavilion, reopening at the start of March. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“Although we had the great venue, class food and drink offers, it’s you that brought the spirit and energy of Chilli Village alive,” said Marcus.

Though it is sad to see the Wellingborough Road venue close, this is not the end of the two restaurants.

Chilli Village and Green Loft will join together to open Chilli Village’s sister restaurant Medieval Fort in Racecourse Pavilion, Kettering Road, which was once open but has been closed for the past few years.

Alina Prodan, Green Loft’s former supervisor and bartender, confirmed to this newspaper that at the start of March, the two restaurants will be opening Medieval Fort as one.

Green Loft was left with no choice but to close for the final time on January 29 too, which Alina says came as an “unexpected shock” to the staff.

She said: “All of Green Loft’s staff members will be employed at Medieval Fort, and we will ensure there are good vegan and vegetarian options on the menu.

“We are hoping to offer a broader variety than ever before.”

Despite Green Loft no longer being a separate entity with a designated area as they did at Chilli Village, Alina assures customers people wishing to sit away from those eating meat will be able to.

The vegan and vegetarian, and meat dishes will also be cooked in different kitchens.

The furniture and equipment has already been removed from Chilli Village, and the iconic three tractors that sat outside the venue have been sold to a local farm where the vintage collectables will be renovated.

Medieval Fort is already renovated and furnished, and is ready to open at the start of March.

Alina wanted to thank Green Loft customers and promised to provide “the same, if not better, experience in the new restaurant”.

She also confirmed imitation vegan fish and chips, their most popular dish, will definitely be on Medieval Fort’s menu.

