A “very famous” restaurant in Northampton is set to open another venue in one of the town's busiest streets – with a rough opening date revealed.

Turkish restaurant The Ottoman Kitchen opened its first site in Kingsley Park Terrace just before the Covid lockdown in March 2020.

According to Google Trends, many people in the town have been Googling ‘The Ottoman Kitchen’… probably because a new one is opening soon at 67 Abington Street, formerly The Coffee House.

The Ottoman Kitchen in Abington Street is set to open later this month (February)

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, The Ottoman Kitchen owner, Mustafa Arslan, said: "This is very big, actually. We want to grow ourselves more. At the moment our Kingsley restaurant is crazy busy but the venue can't let anymore people in! It's so busy.

"It's a very famous restaurant in Northampton now. This one in Abington Street is a good opportunity to show more people what we're doing and what I can do, what kind of chef I am.

"There will be a restaurant on the first floor, cocktail bar on the second floor, and a shisha lounge at the terrace. There will also be a DJ, live music, belly dancing. It's going to have so much entertainment.

"The kitchen we are doing here is totally, totally different. We have steaks, proper donner kebabs, shawarma kebabs, proper beef ones, beef donner, chicken donner. This is an Ottoman Kitchen, like our original Turkish foods. I will be cooking there."

Asked why he has branched out from London and decided on investing in Northampton, the 38-year-old said this is his “passion”.

He said: "Four years ago I wanted to change city and I saw an advertisement about Northampton and I came here.

"This is my business. I'm a chef. I've been doing this job for more than 25 years. This is my passion."

Mustafa said he hopes to open the new Ottoman Kitchen in the next 10 days. "If we can finish the decoration, that's what we're hoping," he said.

The Ottoman Kitchen in Kingsley currently has a 4.5 out of five star rating from 221 Google reviews.