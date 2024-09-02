Climbing centre to move into former Wilko store in Weston Favell Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A climbing centre will be moving into the vacant former Wilko store at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

The Pinnacle Climbing Centre Group, which has a base in Far Cotton, will be opening a second bouldering space in the shopping centre.

The company will take over the former Wilko unit, which has been empty since October 2023 when the national homeware brand went into administration and closed all its stores.

Featuring 850 metres squared of bouldering space, a 25 metre long wall, a dedicated training area, and themed kids' zones, this new facility, which is currently under construction, has been designed for climbers of all levels, according to Pinnacle.

What the climbing centre is expected to look like.

Simon Ager from Pinnacle said: “We are thrilled that after 14 years of providing amazing climbing facilities in Northampton, we can continue to grow with the sport and increase our offering of high-quality climbing facilities for the town.

“Ready to help our future GB athletes or those that want an alternative, fun, exhilarating full body workout.”

Experienced climbers will also be able to train in the vast bouldering centre featuring a range of differently angled walls, an array of colour-coded problems, and a range of modern climbing holds.

Kevin Legg, centre manager, said: “Having The Pinnacle Climbing Centre Group expand into Weston Favell Shopping centre, is exciting not just for us but for the local community.

The climbing centre is expected to open later this year.

“This is a big change to the current mix of retailers and will bring footfall to the centre along with a new clientele in the form of new and existing climbers alike.”

Ross Campbell, director head of asset management for Estama - the firm that manages the shopping centre, added: “Weston Favell is a very successful retail centre, and we are looking at several exciting opportunities to bring more leisure and evening entertainment to the centre.

“This is one of the first steps on this journey and we are very excited to welcome The Pinnacle Bouldering Centre to Weston Favell’s strong line up.”

An exact opening date for the climbing centre has not yet been released, but bosses say ‘winter 2024’.