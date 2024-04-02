A brand new Asian supermarket has opened in the former Wilko store in Northampton town centre.

Asia Oriental officially opened in Gold Street on Thursday March 28, with a grand opening event including a dragon dance.

The shop stocks a wide selection of Chinese, Thai, Filipino, Japanese, Malay and Korean products and ingredients.

Owners behind the shop also have experience in Farnborough and Plymouth.

The owner previously told this newspaper: "This store we like it because of the floor space, the population, and the different culture of people. That’s why we picked here. The size is very important for us. It used to be Wilko here so we didn’t need to do much with it. We’ve just changed it a little bit.

"This is very different to a normal supermarket. Whatever people are looking for they’ll find here.

"We have confidence because everyone loves this sort of shop. We want to say thank you to everyone who will visit us.”

Wilko shut in September 2023, after the national chain went into administration in August. The site was boarded up for around six months before new life was breathed into it.

Take a look around the brand new Asian supermarket in Northampton town centre with the pictures below.

