Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Last few days of Wilko in Northampton as Weston Favell and Riverside to shut this week

Shoppers will say a final goodbye this week
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:35 BST
Remaining Wilko stores in Northampton will close for the final time this week.

Weston Favell and Riverside branches of the homeware shop will close their doors for the last time in the coming days.

Weston Favell is due to close on Tuesday (October 3) and Riverside will shut for good on Thursday (October 5). Both stores have closing down sales on, with up to 50 percent off on all items, however the shelves are sparse at both branches. Both stores also have handwritten messages on the windows urging customers not to ask staff about the closing as they are “trying to remain positive”.

Wilko in Riverside and Weston Favell will close this week.Wilko in Riverside and Weston Favell will close this week.
This comes after the national chain fell into administration in August this year after grappling with sharp losses and a cash shortage. All stores across the country – including the seven in Northamptonshire – have already closed or are closing soon.

The branch in Gold Street in Northampton town centre closed on Thursday September 21, in what was a sad day for the town as another gapping hole is left on the high street.

Since falling into administration, the high street stalwart has closed stores on a number of dates and the rest are due to close in the coming week.

Four Northamptonshire branches – Kettering, Corby, Rushden and Wellingborough – all closed on Friday (September 29).

What will happen to Wilko stores and employees?

The Range has struck a £5m deal to buy the Wilko brand after a rescue bid for the wider business collapsed. It means The Range will own Wilko’s website and may choose to stock some of its products across its 210 UK stores.

It is understood that 36 Wilko staff have transferred over to The Range, which expects online operations to restart next month. But the the deal will not prevent Wilko shops disappearing from the UK high street and nearly all of the company’s 12,500 staff will lose their jobs.

After administrators were unable to find a buyer for the whole business, Wilko’s rivals have been snapping up parts of the company. On September 12, the owner of Poundland agreed a deal to take on the leases of “up to” 71 Wilko shops, which will reopen under its own brand – none of which included Northamptonshire.

Another rival retailer B&M has also agreed to buy 51 of Wilko’s shops – including the Northamptonshire ones – in a £13m deal. It means some staff could be re-employed in these stores as a result.

Jane Steer, one of the PwC administrators, said Wilko “remains a much loved and trusted brand within the UK”, adding that deal with The Range means “the Wilko name lives on”. The firm’s chief executive, Alex Simpkin, said The Range was “delighted” to have bought the Wilko brand, which “comes at a time when consumers are more than ever wanting to shop with confidence for value and quality”.

