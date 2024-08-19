National retailer moves into former Wilko store on busy Northampton retail park creating 19 jobs

Mountain Warehouse, an outdoor retailer which more than 300 stores globally, opened its doors to customers at Riverside Retail Park on Saturday (August 17).

The retailer has taken over the former Wilko unit, which has been vacant since the homeware store went bust and closed all its branches in October last year.

The new 7,970 square foot store will feature womenswear, menswear kids wear, footwear and equipment spread on one floor.

In addition to the Mountain Warehouse ranges, customers will also able to shop the latest Animal collections, which is a coastal lifestyle brand offering organic cotton tees and hoodies featuring the famous Animal logo, as well as swimwear and flip flops.

Mountain Warehouse, CEO and founder Mark Neale said: “We’re delighted to be opening our new store in Northampton, and excited to share our passion for adventure and great value outdoor gear for all the family, even the dog!”

The opening of the shop has created 19 new jobs in the area, according to the firm.

Take a look inside the new Mountain Warehouse in Northampton with the pictures below.

