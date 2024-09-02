Officers from Northamptonshire to feature on latest series of Channel 5's Police Interceptors
Now into its twenty third series, the show will feature police officers from Northamptonshire Police’s operations department and neighbourhood policing teams.
Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Nichols, for the Operations Department said: “The crew from Raw Cut TV who film Interceptors, have been embedded with our officers for some time, joining them as they respond to incidents and help members of the public.
“I’ve been lucky enough to watch some of the episodes which are about to air, and I hope they will help to give the public a better understanding of the work we do, particularly within the operations department.
“Our officers respond to challenging incidents every shift and this series will showcase the way we respond to crimes that are committed, as well as support members of the public who need our help.”
The first episode will air on Channel 5 at 8pm today (Monday September 2).
