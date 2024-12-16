NLive Radio receives over 1,300 presents for its 2024 Christmas Present Appeal

Presents being delivered to Hope Centre

Over 1,300 presents have been donated to the NLive Radio Christmas Present appeal 2024, demonstrating the kindness, love, and support their listeners and the public of Northampton have for those in need this Christmas.

This is the third year Northampton’s local radio station NLive Radio has run the appeal, and the amount received has increased this year by over 20% and the presents worth an estimated £6,500 pounds have been distributed to the four partner local charities to go to those in need.

Station Manager Martin Steers said, “I’m blown away by the generosity of Northampton, and am thankful to all those who have donated to this year’s appeal, I also want to thank all our donation locations, and our sponsor The Duston School without which our appeal wouldn’t be possible”.

The four charities to receive the presents are Baby Basics Northampton, the Doddridge Centre, the Spring Charity, and the Hope Centre. The presents ranged from baby items, toiletries, and toys and gifts for all ages, they will go to those in need across the area and help make sure that everyone has the chance of a present or something nice this Christmas.

Presents being delivered to the Spring charity

Kyra Williams from the Hope Centre said, “These toys and gifts will make sure children will wake up on Christmas day with a present under the tree, and people facing Christmas on the streets will have a special gift to open on Christmas day. Thanks to everyone who donated to the appeal!”

The four charity partners all work to support a variety of people of the diverse community of Northampton. The Hope Centre helps people experiencing homelessness and issues relating to hardship, including addiction, mental health and well-being.

Baby Basics is a volunteer-led project aiming to support new mothers and families who are struggling to meet the financial and practical burden of looking after a new baby.

The Doddridge Centre is a busy, welcoming resource centre providing a wide range of facilities and support to community and voluntary groups and enterprises.

All the donated presents with Will Olerich station assistant, and NLive Radio Volunteers Amanda, Eva, Emily, and Andy

The Spring Charity offer community services for local families and work to benefit vulnerable families with children aged 0-5 years in the Northampton town area.

Tracey Hamilton, Charity Manager at the Spring Charity said, “I am overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of NLive radio listeners who have been so generous with donations of gifts! Our families will be so relieved that they can select a gift for their child and ensure there is a special present under the tree this year. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Over 30 locations across the town hosted a donation bin, including Sainsburys at Sixfields, Commsave, Wootton Community Centre, several schools in Northampton including the Good Shepherd Catholic Primary, and Christmas Present Appeal Sponsor the Duston School.

Also, thanks to the help of the Northampton Town centre BID who helped organise locations across the town centre including Finn & Co, Vulcan Works and Howdens Insurance.