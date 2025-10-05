Mini Rugby Stars Scrum Down for Breakfast at TWENTY9 Café
The café, well known for its friendly atmosphere and fresh food, has been backing the Under-7s this season by helping provide kit and equipment for the budding players.
Head Coach Mitch Davis said the visit was a great chance to thank the café for its support:
“Grassroots sport depends on the help of local businesses, and TWENTY9’s sponsorship has made a real difference. The children love pulling on their kit and feeling part of something special.”
Café owner Harriet Curtis-Powley added:
“It was brilliant to welcome the team. We’re proud to support local sport and it’s inspiring to see how much the youngsters enjoy their rugby.”
The Under-7s squad, kitted out in their TWENTY9-sponsored shirts, posed for photos outside the café and left with big smiles as they look forward to the rest of the season.