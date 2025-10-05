Mini Rugby Stars Scrum Down for Breakfast at TWENTY9 Café

Mini rugby stars: Wellingborough Under-7s show off their TWENTY9-sponsored kit in Earls Barton.

Youngsters from Wellingborough Rugby Club’s Under-7s swapped the rugby pitch for the breakfast table when they paid a special visit to their team sponsor, TWENTY9 Café in Earls Barton.

The café, well known for its friendly atmosphere and fresh food, has been backing the Under-7s this season by helping provide kit and equipment for the budding players.

Head Coach Mitch Davis said the visit was a great chance to thank the café for its support:

“Grassroots sport depends on the help of local businesses, and TWENTY9’s sponsorship has made a real difference. The children love pulling on their kit and feeling part of something special.”

Kitted out and full of smiles – the Under-7s celebrate their link with TWENTY9 Café.

Café owner Harriet Curtis-Powley added:

“It was brilliant to welcome the team. We’re proud to support local sport and it’s inspiring to see how much the youngsters enjoy their rugby.”

The Under-7s squad, kitted out in their TWENTY9-sponsored shirts, posed for photos outside the café and left with big smiles as they look forward to the rest of the season.