Several hot air balloons took off from The Racecourse from around 6pm (video from Eighty Eight Digital can be seen above), as a way to warm up ahead of the weekend and as a preview of what event-goers can expect.

According to organisers, the balloons which took to the skies “set the tone for this weekend’s festivities”.

The main festival kicks off from Friday (August 16) and runs to Sunday (August 18). Visitors can expect morning and evening hot air balloon ascents (weather dependant), a balloon night glow, stunt shows, historical re-enactments, entertainment, a funfair, food and drink, stalls and more.

The balloons that will take to the sky over the weekend have been announced, and can be seen here. Also, more information about the festival can be found here.

Below are photos from the stunning launch display ahead of Northampton Balloon Festival this weekend.

Northampton Balloon Festival launch event

