PICTURES: Take a look at some of the amazing hot air balloons set to feature at Northampton Balloon Festival 2024

The much-anticipated 2024 Northampton Balloon Festival returns to The Racecourse this weekend (August 16–18), running daily from 12pm to 10:30pm. The iconic event made its comeback to The Racecourse last year after a 14-year absence.

Organiser Dave Bailey, director at Showtime Events Group, said: “It’s officially the week! The Northampton Balloon Festival preparations are in full swing. If you see us this week, be sure to give us a wave. We’re ready to take to the skies! Our pilots travel from all over the UK to fly!”

While ballooning events are weather-dependent, Bailey assured that safety is the top priority. “All balloon announcements will be made on this page. Early bird tickets are still on sale! Get yours before Friday for the best price and fastest entry.”

This year’s festival will feature balloon shapes including Barclays Bank, Aston Martin, Bertie 1, Bertie 2, Bertie Round Balloon, Maps, Casserole Dish, Babybel, Train, Forklift, Ikea, and Alien. More than 30 other vibrant balloons will also take to the skies.

Balloon launches are scheduled around sunrise and sunset, with flights planned between 6pm and 7:30pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and morning ascents from 6am to 7:30am on Saturday and Sunday. All balloon activity is weather-dependent and subject to change. Morning ascents are free to attend. For passenger flights, contact Vista Balloon Flights.

The festival will also feature a range of live entertainment, including Stunt World International, Bolddog FMX motorbikes, a Civil War camp and reenactment, Jump Dogs parachute team, Flotsam the Fool’s circus workshops, the Vikings’ immersive Early Middle Ages journey with a skirmish display, fireworks (Sunday only), hot air balloon night glow, Punch and Judy shows, face painting, a funfair, a craft marquee, trade stalls, festival food, and licensed bars.

Advance tickets are available on Skiddle. Early bird fast-track tickets are priced at £2.50 plus booking fee, but this offer ends on Thursday, August 15, at 11:45 PM. Afterward, general admission tickets will be available. Children under one metre tall can attend for free. On-the-gate prices are £4 for adults and £3 for children.

For further updates and any changes, please follow the event’s official social media channels.

1 . Northampton Balloon Festival 2024 Here are some of the amazing balloon shapes set to feature at this weekend's event Photo: Northampton Balloon Festival Photo Sales

2 . Northampton Balloon Festival 2024 Here are some of the amazing balloon shapes set to feature at this weekend's event Photo: Northampton Balloon Festival Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Balloon Festival 2024 Here are some of the amazing balloon shapes set to feature at this weekend's event Photo: Northampton Balloon Festival Photo Sales