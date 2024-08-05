Here's everything you need to know about the iconic upcoming 2024 Northampton Balloon Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming iconic Balloon Festival in Northampton – with all balloon shapes now confirmed.

With just two weeks remaining until the much-anticipated 2024 Northampton Balloon Festival graces The Racecourse, organisers are addressing some of the most frequently asked questions to help attendees prepare for the event.

The iconic event returned to The Racecourse last year after a 14-year absence from the park.

Opening Hours:The festival will be held from Friday August 16 to Sunday the 18, running daily from 12pm to 10.30pm.

Hot air balloons take to the skies from the Racecourse on the weekend of August 16 as part of the 2024 Northampton Balloon Festival.

Tickets:Advance tickets are available at Skiddle. Early bird fast-track tickets are priced at £2.50 plus booking fee, but this offer ends on Thursday, August 15, at 11.45 PM. After this, general admission tickets will be available. Children under one-metre tall can attend for free. On-the-gate prices are £4 for adults and £3 for children.

Parking:Parking is available at £5 for the day. Attendees are encouraged to use public transport if possible, as roads can become congested.

Disabled access:The event site is accessible, with disabled toilets provided. However, disabled parking is limited, so it's advisable to inform an attendant upon arrival. The event area is on grass, which may be affected by weather conditions, and requires a short walk from the car park.

Balloon flights:Balloon launches are scheduled around sunrise and sunset, with flights planned between 6pm and 7.30pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and morning ascents from 6am to 7.30am on Saturday and Sunday. All balloon activity is weather-dependent and subject to change. Morning ascents are free to attend. For passenger flights, contact Vista Balloon Flights at Vista Balloon Flights.

Balloon shapes announced:This year’s festival will feature balloon shapes including Barclays Bank, Aston Martin, Bertie 1, Bertie 2, Bertie Round Balloon, Maps, Casserole Dish, Babybel, Train, Forklift, Ikea, and Alien.

Live arena entertainment:

The festival will also feature a range of live entertainment, including stunt world international, bolddog fmx motorbikes, civil war camp and enactment, jump dogs parachute team, flotsam the fool’s circus workshops, the vikings' immersive early middle ages journey with a skirmish display, fireworks (Sunday only), hot air balloon night glow, Punch and Judy shows, face painting, a funfair, a craft marquee, trade stalls, festival food, and licensed bars.

Weather contingency:The event will proceed regardless of balloon flights if weather conditions are unfavourable. Updates will be posted on the Northampton Balloon Festival Facebook page.

Additional information:

Gazebos and BBQs are not permitted. Small shade tents and portable chairs are allowed.

Dogs are welcome but must be kept on leads. Extreme heat may restrict dog attendance for safety reasons.

Picnics are allowed, but glass and alcohol are prohibited. Bag searches will be conducted.

Re-entry is permitted with a hand stamp from security. Vigilant security measures are in place, and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

For further updates and any changes, please follow the event's official social media channels.