Popular fun fair to return to Billing Aquadrome for summer holidays in response to high demand

A popular fun fair will return to Northampton’s Billing Aquadrome for the summer holidays, in response to high demand from members of the public.

The holiday park hosted a fun fair for decades and families made endless fond memories, until it closed in May last year.

Now, new owners Meadow Bay Villages has announced that a fun fair will return to Billing this summer after the return was highly requested.

Posting the welcome news to its Facebook page, bosses at Billing said: “You asked...and asked...and asked...and asked. We delivered!

“The fun fair is returning to Billing Aquadrome for the summer!”

The post garnered more than 300 comments, with many excited about the return.

The fun fair will return from Friday July 18, according to the owners, who added that the fair will be in place until the end of August “for now”.

Run by a third party provider, the full list of fun fair rides has not yet been announced, but Billing has confirmed that there will be dodgems, as well as rides to cater for younger children. The fair will also operate a token system for payment on rides.

Guests staying on the park will be able to use the fair, as well as members of the public who pay to enter the park on a day pass.

The circus will also return to the holiday park from the end of July to the end of August.

Meadow Bay Villages has recently celebrated one year in charge, after rescuing the holiday park from administration. In that year, £17 million has been spent on upgrades.