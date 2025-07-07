The owners of Billing Aquadrome are marking one year since taking over the site – and have so far spent £17 million on upgrades across the park.

Meadow Bay Villages acquired Billing Aquadrome in spring 2024, rescuing the site from administration.

Since then, the company has launched an ambitious regeneration programme aimed at transforming Billing into a leading UK destination for short breaks and holiday home ownership.

Roughly £5 million has been spent on recent additions alone, including new platinum holiday homes, the Azure Horizons glamping pods, and a luxury waterside clubhouse known as the Lake Club. Other improvements across the park include a BMX pump track, the Himalayan Adventure Golf Course, fun football facilities, and a new outdoor lido, the Fountain Splash.

Billing’s water-based attractions have been significantly expanded with the introduction of Willow Lakes Aquapark, offering a mix of splash zones and inflatable fun for all ages.

Entertainment has also been a major focus. The resort now features The Tribe, a resident entertainment team delivering a full programme of family-friendly shows, live performances, and interactive activities during peak season.

As part of its efforts to create a more inclusive and accessible resort, Billing has launched The Zen Den – a purpose-built sensory room for children with autism, ADHD, and other sensory needs. The facility, located in a quiet area of the park, provides a calming retreat for families who may need a break from the busier areas of the resort.

Geoffrey Smith, Chief Executive of Meadow Bay Villages, said: “In just one year, we’ve focused our multi-million-pound regeneration of Billing on creating an inclusive, family-friendly leisure experience that gives all generations – whatever their needs or abilities – the opportunity to enjoy a well-earned break from the pressures of daily life.

“We believe this approach will help establish Billing not just as a holiday park, but as a refreshed and distinctive way to experience British holidays. It’s also a long-term commitment to the Northamptonshire community, supporting jobs and boosting the local economy.”

Billing Aquadrome, situated on a flood plain, has suffered severe flooding several times in the last five years, including four in 2024, leading to evacuations and prolonged displacement. In response, Meadow Bay Villages has applied for permission to carry out work aimed at reducing flood risk and improving drainage at the site.

The plan includes creating drainage channels called swales, removing embankments, and repairing the riverbank to manage water flow and prevent further damage.

In late 2024, Meadow Bay Villages, WNC, and the Environment Agency agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement long-term flood risk management. Meadow Bay will work with WNC and the Environment Agency to introduce flood defences and other mitigation measures.

"We have already earmarked significant investment to begin work immediately following approval of the necessary planning applications. We look forward to providing further updates in the coming months."

Geoffrey Smith said: "Flood resilience is our top priority, and addressing this challenge is key to safeguarding the site's future for the benefit of the local community, economy, and visitors alike.

"Meadow Bay Villages has demonstrated unwavering resolve and substantial financial commitment to advancing these initiatives, exemplified by the significant investments already made. It reflects our proactive approach to addressing environmental challenges while continuing to elevate the overall quality of the resort."

When MBV bought Billing Aquadrome, they also bought nearby Cogenhoe Mill holiday park, which has recently been closed down due to ‘threat to life’ flooding risks.