Fun fair leaves Billing Aquadrome for good after decades of fond memories for families
Meadow Bay Villages – new owners of Billing – announced last week that the fun fair operators have decided to move to “pastures new”, under what they say is “mutual terms”.
The fun fair has been a staple of the park for decades and many local families, and tourists, will have fond memories of the attraction. The owners also say they are in discussions with “potential future attractions” to fill the hole that the fair will leave.
Posting on Facebook, the new owners said: “We are really sad to inform you that the Billing Fair Ground unfortunately, have decided to move to pastures new, it's important to note this is on mutual terms and we wish them all the best for the future and thank them for their support over the years here at Billing Aquadrome.
"We appreciate that the funfair will have created fond memories for you and loved ones and we would like to reassure you that we will be in discussions with potential future attractions, which we will share news on, as soon as we are in a position to do so.
“Wishing our funfair operators Martin, Linda and Richard every success for the future.”
Meadow Bay Villages bought Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill in March, rescuing the two parks from a 10-month stint in administration.
The owners say they are pouring more than £3 million into Billing Aquadrome as an initial investment.
