PICTURE SPECIAL: Hundreds take part in Northampton's 5k and 3k Race for Life for Cancer Research UK

The five and three kilometre races took place on Sunday (July 14), as did the 10 kilometre race – photos of which can be found here.

Being just one lap of Abington Park, the five kilometre race is often seen as the most popular and plenty of runners, joggers and walkers join the event every year to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The Pretty Muddy event took place on Saturday (July 13) and photos from the fun obstacle course race can be seen here.

Below is a collection of photos from the three and five kilometre Race for Life events in Northampton.

1 . Race for Life 2024 3k and 5k events Abington Park turned pink on Sunday July 14 for the 3k and 5k Race for Life events. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Race for Life 2024 3k and 5k events Abington Park turned pink on Sunday July 14 for the 3k and 5k Race for Life events. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Race for Life 2024 3k and 5k events Abington Park turned pink on Sunday July 14 for the 3k and 5k Race for Life events. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Race for Life 2024 3k and 5k events Abington Park turned pink on Sunday July 14 for the 3k and 5k Race for Life events. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales