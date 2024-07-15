25 very pink pictures as 10k runners, walkers and joggers Race for Life in Northampton

Sunday (July 14) saw participants take on a three, five or 10 kilometre route around Abington Park, with many dressed in pink as they raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The Pretty Muddy event took place on Saturday (July 13) and photos from the fun obstacle course race can be seen here.

Below are 25 very pink pictures of participants during the 10k Race for Life in Northampton.

(Photos from the 5k race will be published on the Chronicle & Echo website later today).

1 . Race for Life 2024 10k Walkers, runners and joggers completed two laps of Abington Park for the 10k Race for Life on Sunday (July 14). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Race for Life 2024 10k Walkers, runners and joggers completed two laps of Abington Park for the 10k Race for Life on Sunday (July 14). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Race for Life 2024 10k Walkers, runners and joggers completed two laps of Abington Park for the 10k Race for Life on Sunday (July 14). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales