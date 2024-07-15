In pictures: All smiles as participants throw themselves into Race for Life's Pretty Muddy in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:19 BST
Race for Life took over a Northampton park over the weekend, and one event even saw participants covered in mud.

The long-running, national charity event pitched up in Abington Park on Saturday (July 13) and Sunday July 14).

On Saturday, the Pretty Muddy event took place, which involves a five kilometre run with obstacles in the way – and a load of mud!

Participants were all smiles as they made their way around the course and got covered in mud.

Below are 23 photos of Race for Life’s Pretty Muddy in Northampton.

(The three, five and 10 kilometre races took place on Sunday. Photos from those races will be published on the Chronicle & Echo website later today).

All smiles as participants tackled obstacles during Race for Life's Pretty Muddy on Saturday July 13, 2024 in Abington Park.

1. Pretty Muddy Northampton 2024

2. Pretty Muddy Northampton 2024

3. Pretty Muddy Northampton 2024

4. Pretty Muddy Northampton 2024

