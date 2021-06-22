Opening date revealed for popular pick-your-own strawberry field in Northampton

Northampton s popular strawberry fields are set to open tomorrow (Wednesday, June 23) for the first time this year.

Grange Farm in Harpole will open its doors to the public at 10am for people to pick their own strawberries.

Teresa Drage, who part owns the business, said: "We're hoping for some good weather and lots of people!"

Grange Farm in Harpole

The fields will be open between 10am and 7pm in the weekdays, and 10am till 5pm at weekends throughout the summer.

There will be pre-picked strawberries available to buy, as well as coffee, tea, cakes and ice creams.

Strawberry pickers do not need to book beforehand and can pay by either cash or card.

Teresa told the Chron earlier this month: "We have been amazed at the support we have had over the years. We very much appreciate it. I think we are the only people in the area that do this.