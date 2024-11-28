A carols and Christmas music event is set to take place in the town centre this weekend.

Northampton’s newly refurbished Market Square is set to play host to a number of festive activities organised by West Northants Council (WNC) for all the family on the Saturdays leading up to Christmas.

The first event – an Elf Takeover and Grinch-y Surprise – was forced inside the Grosvenor Centre on Saturday due to Storm Darragh.

A series of Christmas activities have been announced to take place at Northampton’s Market Square over three Saturdays in December.

The second weekend saw a North Pole Inspired Experience and the third and final this weekend is carols and Christmas music.

A spokesperson said a decision on a ice rink – that should have been at the Becket’s Park Winter Wonderland - had not been made but it’s likely it wouldn’t happen until January.

Saturday, December 21 – Carols and Christmas Music

From midday to 4pm there will be carols around the Christmas tree and Christmas music will play throughout the top section of the Market Square all December.

Added fun: Winter Wonderland stilt walkers

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: "This year’s festive programme is designed to bring joy to residents and visitors, while supporting our local businesses and market traders during this important season.

"Whilst we worked hard to secure a Christmas market for this year, unforeseen circumstances on the operator’s side meant they were unable to proceed. In response, we’ve focused on delivering a range of engaging activities that bring the community together and shine a spotlight on the fantastic businesses and traders already in the area.

"Plans are well underway to ensure a full Christmas market in 2025. For now, we warmly invite everyone to join us this December to create magical memories and enjoy the festive spirit.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) announced the line-up , after it was revealed earlier this month that there will not be a Christmas market on the Market Square.

The council says, however, plans are “well underway” for a Christmas market in 2025.