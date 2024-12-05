Christmas in Becket’s Park event cancelled due to forecast storm

Northampton Town Council’s Christmas in Becket’s Park event, due to take place this Saturday 7th December between 12 – 6pm, is now cancelled due to the adverse weather forecast for this weekend.

Storm Darragh is predicted to bring wind speeds of up to 54 miles per hour and several hours of rain on Saturday, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning of disruption for the area. Northampton Town Council has made this decision to ensure the safety of the public, performers and stall holders.

The town council is working with West Northamptonshire Council and the Northampton Town BID to try and move certain elements of the event to the Market Square in the weekends leading up to Christmas or in the new year.

Councillor Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “Unfortunately there is another severe weather warning in place for this weekend, so we have made the decision to cancel our Christmas in Becket’s Park event.

“Once again, safety is our primary concern and with the forecast of strong winds and rain, we have decided that the potential risk to those attending is too great for us to go ahead.

“The park is mostly grass, which would get very damaged and muddy underfoot and all elements of the event, including the bandstand and ice rink, would be seriously affected by the rain and strong winds.”

West Northamptonshire Council’s Elf Takeover and Grinch Surprise event, planned to take place at the Market Square on Saturday will now be happening in the Grosvenor Shopping centre. Visitors can still see Santa in his Grosvenor Shopping Grotto on Saturday 7th December between 10.30am and 4pm, hosted by the Northampton Town BID and supported by the town council. The grotto will also be open every Saturday and Sunday in December and on Monday 23rd December. Entry tickets cost £1 per family, with all proceeds going to charity.

Further details about Christmas events will be published on Northampton Town Council’s website and social media accounts as soon as possible. www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/christmas2024