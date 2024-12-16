In pictures: Children enjoy North Pole experience on Northampton's newly refurbished Market Square

Between 11am and 3pm on Saturday (December 14), the Market Square hosted North Pole inspired activities, as part of West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) series of Christmas activities leading up to the big day.

Visitors got to take photos in a free inflatable snow globe and watch festive short films in an outdoor cinema. There was also a festive bar from V&B and more taking place on the Market Square.

Another festive event will take place next Saturday (December 21), as the council Christmas activities finish with carols around the Christmas tree from midday until 4pm.

Take a look at the pictures below of children enjoying the North Pole experience on Northampton’s Market Square.

1 . North Pole experience Children enjoyed North Pole inspired, festive activities on Northampton's Market Square on Saturday December 14. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

