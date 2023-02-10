News you can trust since 1931
New play area at popular Northamptonshire park reopens in time for February half term

New equipment has been added

By Carly Odell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A play area at a popular Northamptonshire park has reopened after a month-long closure for redevelopment works.

Salcey Forest’s play area closed on January 9 for refurbishment and has now reopened in time for February half term.

According to Forestry England, £60,000 has been invested in new play equipment to replace some of the older pieces.

The refurbished play area at Salcey Forest has reopened. Photo: Forestry England.
    In a statement posted on the Salcey Forest Facebook page, Forestry England said: “Exciting news. Our play areas have now reopened - with new and improved features and equipment for little ones to enjoy.

    “This is all part of a big redevelopment project taking place at Salcey Forest.

    “We love dogs at Salcey Forest however for everyone's safety and enjoyment we ask that dogs are kept on a lead around our car parks, cafe and play area.”

    A revamped play area in Abington Park and a replaced zip wire at Brixworth Country Park have both also opened in time for February half term.

    The revamped play area includes new features including a kitchen area. Photo: Forestry England.
