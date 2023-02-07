News you can trust since 1931
Abington Park play area reopens following refurbishment ready for February half term

One piece of equipment that was previously removed has been replaced

By Carly Odell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 2:37pm

A popular play area in Northampton has reopened in time for February half term following the completion of improvement works.

The play area in Abington Park off Park Avenue South was closed for a couple of weeks, while a refurbishment took place.

The “well-used” climbing frame was replaced, as well as the safety matting, as it had become “unsafe” due to “wear and tear over the years”.

Some of the new play equipment in Abington Park. Photo: Northampton Parks.
    Posting on Facebook on Tuesday (February 7), Northampton Parks, which is part of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), said: “We're pleased to say improvements to the play surfaces at Abington Park have been completed and the equipment is open again - in plenty of time for the half term week.

    “We've also replaced an item of equipment that was previously removed.”

    WNC has also recently replaced the zip wire at Brixworth Country Park as part of “ongoing work to improve play equipment”.

