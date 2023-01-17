A new zip wire has been installed at Brixworth Country Park, which is set to be a hit with daredevil children.

The new zip wire is an upgrade on one that stood in the park’s play area previously.

According to West Northamptonshire Council, the upgrade is part of “ongoing work to improve play equipment” across council-owned parks.

The new zip wire at Brixworth Country Park. Photo: WNC.

WNC tweeted: “This fantastic new zip wire has been installed at Brixworth Country Park recently as part of ongoing work to improve play equipment at our parks.”

This comes as councillors are set to discuss a proposed increase to parking charges at Brixworth and Daventry Country Parks at a cabinet meeting tonight (Tuesday, January 17).

