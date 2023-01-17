Upgraded zip wire installed at popular Northamptonshire county park
The new attraction is part of “ongoing work to improve play equipment”, according to the council
A new zip wire has been installed at Brixworth Country Park, which is set to be a hit with daredevil children.
The new zip wire is an upgrade on one that stood in the park’s play area previously.
According to West Northamptonshire Council, the upgrade is part of “ongoing work to improve play equipment” across council-owned parks.
WNC tweeted: “This fantastic new zip wire has been installed at Brixworth Country Park recently as part of ongoing work to improve play equipment at our parks.”
This comes as councillors are set to discuss a proposed increase to parking charges at Brixworth and Daventry Country Parks at a cabinet meeting tonight (Tuesday, January 17).
If approved, ANPR parking systems will be added to both the parks and prices will increase. These price increases could be in place by April and the ANPR by summer, if approved.