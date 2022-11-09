‘It's been a long time, but we're back with a beer festival,’ says Towcester Brewery

After a long wait, Towcester Brewery Autumn Beer Festival is planning to open its doors this weekend and you can expect a fun packed few days of food, drink and entertainment.

The much loved brewery is planning a serious choice of beers, where more than 20 different beers are expected to be available, as well as their own brews. There will also be some local street food companies setting up their stalls to provide some tasty treats.

Live music will be playing to add to the occasion where Craig, who plays a regular live gig at the brewery will be tapping out some well known covers and some slightly more unfamiliar ones. Folk at the Mill will be playing on the Sunday. There will be something for everyone so you can just put your feet up and chill out whilst enjoying the refreshments.

All the festival beers will be served in a £5 keepsake pint glass (while stocks last), 50 percent of which will be donated to the Poppy Appeal as it is Remembrance weekend.

Here's the line-up:

Friday November 11: 5pm till close Beer and Nonna Lucia's pizzas and Craig Live

Saturday November 12: 12pm till close - Beer and Moo Hatch burgers

Craig will be taking to the brewery stage to provide live music

Sunday November 13: 12pm till close - Beer and Mill cheeseboxes and Folk at the Mill

John Evan brewery director at Towcester Brewery said: "It's been a long time since we held a beer festival but we are hoping it will be a great opportunity to bring all real ale lovers together and encourage those who may not think of themselves as real ale lovers the chance to try something new.

“There will be beers from over a dozen different breweries stretching from far away Cornwall to nearby Weedon, ranging from a 3.8 percent golden ale to a gothic stout at 5.2 percent, and everything in-between. Porters, stouts, hazy pale ales, coppers and blonde ales, plus seven of our own beers and our latest choice of craft beers and ciders in the bar, which means there should be something for everyone"

The brewery will be hosting its beer festival inside, with all the beers racked in a much underutilised part of the mill - the area at the back of the Turbine Room which is in the 18th Century part of the old building.

Folk at the Mill will be playing live during the beer festival

John added: "We're so pleased that we have managed to revitalise this beautiful part of the old mill. It is full of character and boasts the original workings of the mill, which some people had the chance to view as part of our Heritage Open Day back in September."

There will be plenty of seating in the Tap Room on the ground floor, as well as the Turbine Room and the Steam Room on the first floor of the brewery, plus the marquee in the garden if the weather is kind.

