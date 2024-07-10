Everything you need to know about the Race for Life events taking place in Northampton this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular, fun-focussed running event is coming back to Northampton this weekend.

Race for Life, which sees runners, joggers and walkers raise money for Cancer Research UK, will take over Abington Park on Saturday (July 13) and Sunday (July 14).

The long-standing, feel-good, nationwide event includes three kilometre, five kilometre and 10 kilometre courses, as well as a Pretty Muddy five kilometre course. All ages and abilities are encouraged to take part and run, walk or jog around the course, while raising money for a good cause.

Below is everything you need to know about the events taking place in Northampton this weekend.

Race for Life in Northampton in 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Types of events

Across the course of the weekend, there will be a Pretty Muddy five kilometre race (think Tough Mudder, but much more chilled), a 10 kilometre, a five kilometre race, a three kilometre race and a Pretty Muddy specifically for children.

Both of the Pretty Muddy events are on a course of approximately five kilometres and participants should expect to climb, crawl and slide through the obstacles – at their own pace.

The five kilometre and three kilometre courses are described as mainly on grass and cross-country terrain with some short sections on pathways. There are also a number of inclines and declines throughout the course. The 10 kilometre race is two laps of the five kilometre course.

When?

Pretty Muddy kids – Saturday July 13 at 9.45am or 10am.

Pretty Muddy adults – Saturday July 13 at 10.45am or 11.15am.

10km – Sunday July 14 at 9.30am.

5km – Sunday July 14 at 11am.

3km –Sunday July 14 at 11am.

Where?

The events all take part in Abington Park. The meeting point for all the races across the two days is the top field between Abington Park Crescent and Park Avenue South. This is where the start line will be and where participants will be able to join a warm up, buy merchandise and use toilet facilities.

Can I still sign up?

Yes!

Sign up is still open for all the races. However, they do all have a minimum fundraising target of £50.

Prices:

Pretty Muddy kids – £12 (supervising adults are free).

Pretty Muddy adults – £22.49 for adults, £12 for children.

10km – £17.49 for aged 16 and over, £11 for children.

5km – £15.99 for aged 16 and over, £11 for children.

3km – £14.99 for aged 16 and over, £10 for children.

There are also discounts available for families.

Why take part?

Paula Young, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Northampton, previously said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.