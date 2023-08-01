News you can trust since 1931
40 very pink pictures from 3k, 5k and 10k Race for Life events in Northampton

Across the weekend, nearly 2,000 people took part
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 09:57 BST

Race for Life took over Abington Park over the weekend with a variety of events – and the park saw a sea of pink as thousands took part.

On Saturday (July 29), hundreds of participants took part in Pretty Muddy, which is a five kilometre obstacle course covered in mud, as well as Pretty Muddy Kids.

Sunday (July 30), saw the more traditional races of three, five and 10 kilometre distance.

Over the different events during the weekend, more than 1,900 people took part and when the last people set off, £167,000 had been raised by Northampton participants alone.

Below are photos from Sunday’s Race for Life events in Northampton – can you spot anyone you know?

Images from Saturday’s Pretty Muddy events can be seen here.

1. Race for Life Northampton

2. Race for Life Northampton

3. Race for Life Northampton

4. Race for Life Northampton

