Runners, joggers and walkers urged to sign up for Northampton's Race For Life this summer

Runners, joggers and walkers are being encouraged to sign up for Race for Life in Northampton this summer.

The fundraiser will take place in Abington Park in July 2024 and will raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

The long-standing, feel-good, nationwide events include three kilometre, five kilometre and 10 kilometre courses, as well as a Pretty Muddy five kilometre course.

Race for Life in Abington Park in 2023.

And if participants sign up between March 18 and April 29, they will be able to claim 30 percent off the entry fee.

Paula Young, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Northampton, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Northampton and beyond to join us at Race for Life. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.

“Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting more active as the days get a little warmer. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life. The UK’s biggest fundraising event series was in 2023 and it raised £33 million.

The Race for Life events at Abington Park take place on Saturday July 13 and Sunday July 14 and are open to people of all ages and abilities.