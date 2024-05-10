Elm Bank care home residents adapt carpet bowls to garden bowls
and live on Freeview channel 276
We all understand the importance of life enriching activities that help keep our mind and our bodies active. Many of the residents at Elm Bank care home enjoy a good game of carpet bowls, now that the sun is shining the game was adapted to be played on the grass in the homes beautiful grounds. After a few tense rounds, it was ice lollies all round with a good old chat of days past. It was a truly enjoyable spring afternoon.
Jill, a resident at Elm Bank said, “It is nice to be outside, it was more difficult but it was great fun.”
Brenda a resident said, "it is nice to be enjoying the outdoors and having fun at the same time".
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying activities that enrich their lives, adapting their favourite game to make the most of the sunshine is lovely. The residents were all smiling and it was great to see the competitive side of them all, the lollies certainly kept them cool.”