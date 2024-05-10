Elm Bank care home residents adapt carpet bowls to garden bowls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The residents at Elm Bank care home got creative with adapting their game of carpet bowls to garden bowls. The sun was out and the sun hats were on, with competition being fierce it was a brilliant game.

We all understand the importance of life enriching activities that help keep our mind and our bodies active. Many of the residents at Elm Bank care home enjoy a good game of carpet bowls, now that the sun is shining the game was adapted to be played on the grass in the homes beautiful grounds. After a few tense rounds, it was ice lollies all round with a good old chat of days past. It was a truly enjoyable spring afternoon.

Jill, a resident at Elm Bank said, “It is nice to be outside, it was more difficult but it was great fun.”

Brenda a resident said, "it is nice to be enjoying the outdoors and having fun at the same time".

Garden Bowls