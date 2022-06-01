All of the major Platinum Jubilee events taking place in Northampton over the bank holiday weekend

As the countdown begins to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend, organisers of events across Northampton are busy making the final preparations.

From street parties and beacon lightings to Jubilee shows and a town pageant, there is something for everyone this weekend.

These are just some of the events taking place across the town this weekend.

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to The Chelsea Flower Show 2022 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 23, 2022

Thursday June 2

Light a beacon for the Jubilee – The traditional ceremony of lighting the beacons will take place throughout the United Kingdom. Beacons are at various locations across the county. Northamptonshire Scouts recently announced they would be lighting a beacon at their campsite.

Northampton Lift Tower will also be lit up at 9.45pm.

Street parties – The first of many street parties over the weekend takes place in Lea Road, Abington.

Time capsule – United Reformed Church in Abington Avenue will be burying a Jubilee time capsule at 4.15pm during an afternoon of celebration.

Friday June 3

Street parties – Today sees parties in Marlstones, Hunsbury Meadows; Sheerwater Drive, Ecton Brook; South Street, Weedon Bec; Thirlestance Crescent, Far Cotton; Park Lane, Duston

Saturday June 4

Jubilee pageant – A spectacular countywide pageant will take place in Northampton town centre on Saturday, June 4. Participants, including military and emergency services personnel, youth and community groups and businesses from across Northamptonshire will parade through the town centre, starting at 11am and finishing around 1pm. The pageant will begin at the top of Abington Street and follow a route down the street, along George Row, up The Drapery and onto the Market Square, where a celebration service will take place.

Street parties – Parties today take place in Greenfield Road, Kingsley Park; Lowick Court, Moulton; Birchfield Road, Abington; Rookery Lane, Kingsthorpe; Lichfield Drive, East Hunsbury; Huntsmead, Blackthorn; Greenfield Avenue, Kingsley; Artizan Road, Abington

[email protected] celebration project – Queen’s Jubilee Celebratory Tea Party Saturday 4th June St Crispin Retirement Village, St Crispin Drive, Duston, for residents only.

Power of the Minds Network – Leicester Street Community Room, Northampton from 3 to 9pm. The event will include activities such as football, Muchonogoyo dance, drumming, henna art and a fashion parade

Sunday June 5

The Big Lunch – This special Jubilee lunch will take place in the grounds of Delapre Abbey between 11am and 4pm to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A brass band, Step-By-Step Dance School and a host of other performers will take to the stage during the event and the Jubilee Pageant taking place in London is set to be broadcast live on a big screen.

Street parties – Southfield Road, Duston; Church Road, Duston; Lime Avenue, Abington; Homestead Way, Racecourse; Ashburnham Road, Abington; Meshaw Crescent, Abington; Cedar Road, Abington; Church Hill, Moulton; Trevor Close, Duston; Barnard Close, Duston