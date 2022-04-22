Free tickets now available for Northampton’s Big Jubilee Lunch at Delapré Abbey

Free tickets have now been made available for Northampton’s Big Jubilee Lunch at Delapré Abbey.
The Big Lunch will take place in the abbey’s grounds on Sunday, June 5 between 11am and 4pm to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
A brass band, Step-By-Step Dance School and a host of other performers will take to the stage during the event and the Jubilee Pageant taking place in London is set to be broadcast live on a big screen.
Richard Clinton, Chief Executive of Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, said: “We’re delighted to host The Big Lunch here at the Abbey, bringing together communities and partners for a truly memorable celebration.”
Audiences will also be entertained by The Masque Theatre and Living History re-enactment group who are set to give performances in the gardens of the abbey. There will also be a silent disco.
Vintage Guru will be running a Craft Makers Market and there will be a variety of food and drink stalls on site, along with the award-winning Orangery Café, for those who do not want to bring their own picnic.
Tickets are available from the Royal & Derngate. Entry is free but by ticket only.
More information about the Big Lunch will be shared on social media @WestNorthants and @DelapreAbbey over the coming weeks.
A countywide pageant is also set to parade through the streets of Northampton Town Centre on Saturday, 4 June at 11am, with representatives from the military, emergency services, youth and community groups.