Full list of every major street party in Northampton for Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Is there a street party near you?

By David Summers
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 1:40 pm

The countdown is on for the celebrations to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over the Bank Holiday weekend.

In the build-up to the weekend, which runs from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5, communities wanting to hold street parties sought permission from West Northamptonshire Council to close their road to traffic.

The date has now passed for applications and here is the list of every major street party in Northampton.

If you are organising an event for the jubilee weekend, email Chronicle & Echo at [email protected].

1. Artizan Road

Artizan Road, Northampton - Saturday, June 4

2. Ashburnham Road

Ashburnham Road, Northampton - Sunday, June 5

3. Birchfield Road

Birchfield Road, Northampton - Saturday, June 4

4. Cedar Road

Cedar Road, Northampton -

