Improvement works on popular Abington Park play area start after years of 'wear and tear'

Work to improve a popular play area in Northampton has started after years of “wear and tear”.

The climbing frame in Abington Park off Park Avenue South is being replaced, as well as the safety matting. This part of the play area is out of use will works to take place.

Posting on Facebook, Northampton Parks, which is part of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), said: “Work is underway at Abington Park to replace a well-used climbing frame and safety matting that has become unsafe due to wear and tear over the years at Abington Park.

It is hoped the Abington Park play area will open before February half term.

"It is hoped that all the works will be completed before the schools half-term break in February.”

WNC has also recently replaced the zip wire at Brixworth Country Park as part of “ongoing work to improve play equipment”.

