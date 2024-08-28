25 unique traders set to attend autumn craft fair this weekend at one of the town’s hidden gems

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twenty-five unique and independent traders are set to attend an autumn craft fair this weekend, at one of the town’s hidden gem events and walking destinations.

Get ready for a “fantastic day of discovery and community vibes” at T’s Coffee this Sunday (September 1) – as the team are bringing together the heart and soul of the county’s business sector from 10am until 3pm.

The organisers said: “Enjoy the fresh country air, take a wander through the woodland and then onto our pop-up marketplace filled to the brim with unique treasures, handmade crafts, delicious treats, and so much more – all crafted with love and passion right here in Northamptonshire.

“From artisanal goods to one-of-a-kind creations, this market is your one stop shop to support small businesses and shop local like a pro.”

25 unique and independent traders are set to attend an autumn craft fair this Sunday (September 1) at T's Coffee in Harborough Road.

There will be a variety of drinks on offer from the T’s Coffee hut, as well as The Courtyard Creperie serving sweet and savoury goodness for visitors to enjoy.

Though the venue is a hidden gem in the town, it is becoming increasingly known for its mini markets, craft fairs and charity events in aid of Animals In Need Northamptonshire. The next feel-good Dog Fest is set to take place in a couple of weeks on September 15.

Earlier this year, T’s also underwent a successful transformation and expansion – and the newly extended space has gone down well among visitors.

The coffee shop was taken over by the owners of The Courtyard Creperie around a year ago, after Bela Kacsmarik and Tracey Onley first started popping up there two years prior.

The T's Coffee team are bringing together the heart and soul of the county's business sector from 10am until 3pm.

The growing roster of events had outgrown the T’s Coffee space and landowners The Bennie Group made the generous decision to improve it.

You should ignore online maps and sat navs when travelling to the venue, as it will take you to a home in Pitsford village.

Instead, attendees should use what3words to find the venue using @park.pocket.park. The entrance is located at the old Pitsford Quarry, just past Hassett Fencing on the opposite side of Harborough Road.

There is free parking available for approximately 100 cars and you can also make the most of the nearby woodland walk during your visit.

For more information on the autumn craft fair this Sunday, visit the event’s Facebook page here.