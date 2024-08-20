Sixth feel-good event for dog owners and lovers planned for next month – here’s what you need to know

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is all the information you need ahead of the sixth feel-good charity day for dog owners and lovers, set to take place next month at a popular event and walking location.

The next T’s Dog Fest, in aid of Animals In Need Northamptonshire, is scheduled to take place at T’s Coffee on September 15.

Organiser Tracey Onley, from T’s Coffee and The Courtyard Creperie, shared what attendees can expect from the fun day out.

Animals In Need will be running a dog show, with 10 different categories to compete in and an overall champion named. Taking part costs a £2 charitable donation.

There will also be a dog-themed market. All stalls will either sell dog-themed items, or items you can treat your furry friends to.

“It’s a fun day for anyone with a dog, or anyone thinking of getting one,” said Tracey. “There are tear-jerking moments, like when the best rescue is named, and cute moments for the cutest puppy and golden oldie. It’s emotional when you hear stories about rescue dogs.”

All money raised – from stallholder fees, the dog show and the sale of pup cups – will be donated to the worthy cause.

When asked why it is so important to hold this twice-yearly event for charity, Tracey said: “We primarily have a lot of people who walk their dogs at T’s, and Animals In Need have been really proactive at working with us to create a really fantastic day.

“Charities always need money, there’s never enough. Costs are spiralling for them all, and it’s sad and heartbreaking to see.”

The business continues to support other animal charities throughout the year, and the RSPCA regularly has stalls at their events.

The organisers are hoping for better weather in September, after the last Dog Fest went ahead in the pouring rain – and this will be particularly special as the first one since the space underwent its refurbishment.

“It’s a really lovely place to come for a couple of hours,” said Tracey. “It’s perfect for walking dogs, and more tracks have been created and flattened as people explore.”

The organiser wanted to warn anyone planning to come along that Dog Fest is on the same day as The Amazing Northampton Run. Some roads will be closed and attendees should plan their route in advance.

You should also ignore online maps and sat navs when travelling to the venue, as it will take you to a home in Pitsford village.

Instead, attendees should use what3words to find the venue using @park.pocket.park. The entrance is located at the old Pitsford Quarry, just past Hassett Fencing on the opposite side of the Harborough Road.

There is free parking available for approximately 100 cars and you can also make the most of the nearby woodland walk during your visit.