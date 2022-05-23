Signing act to kick off Northampton Music Festival

Cathy Rideout, Greenfields Teaching Assistant and leader of the SIGNING Stars choir, with pupils.

This year’s Northampton Music Festival will open with a special performance of two well-known songs with a twist – they will be performed in sign language.

Children from across the county have been invited to take part in the signing of Firework by Katy Perry and Louis Armstrong’s Wonderful World, which has been organised by Greenfields Specialist School for Communication.

The performance will take place on Sunday, 19 June, at 11.30am on the Main Stage in the Market Square and the school is encouraging everyone to watch two specially made videos to learn the signed versions of the songs.

Headteacher at Greenfields, Lisa Atack, said: “We have contacted all schools across the county inviting them to come along and watch our Signing Stars performance and join in with the signing to kick off the festival in style.

“Staff, pupils, young people and their families are all welcome to join in.”

The signed versions for each song can be learned by watching two videos specially made for the event featuring Cathy Rideout, Greenfields Teaching Assistant and leader of the Signing Stars choir.

Trustee of The Wilson Foundation, Polly Wilson, one of the funders of NMF said: “We can’t wait to see the Singing Stars performance live on stage.

“As a charity established to give a helping hand to young people in Northamptonshire, it’s wonderful to see aspiring performers being given this once in a lifetime opportunity to shine.”

A limited number of young people will also be invited to join Lisa on stage and take part in the performance. To express interest in performing, email Lisa at: [email protected]

The videos can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3agaFo9 and https://bit.ly/3wyO9zo

Northampton Music Festival is now in its 15th year and will take place across six stages throughout the town centre from 11.30am until 9pm on Sunday 19 June. Entry is free.

The festival’s Main Stage will be headlined by Sarpa Salpa who will be joined by Pure Genius, Phantom Isle, Lay It Down, Sharmaine, Lite Sleeper, Hana Brooks, Mystic Crew, Richard Exall’s Shooting Stars and the Wellingborough Gospel Choir.

The World Music Stage will return to the Guildhall Courtyard with sets by TBone Africa Allstars, Durgesh and Friends, Brazilian Vibes, Inta Africa, Paul Jackson and the Ivor Johnson Band.

The Jazz Stage in The Guildhall Hotel Courtyard will see the Alex Clarke Duo joined by the Wayne Matthews Trio, Day, Wood and Co, The Krupa Connection, the Dan Wyllie Quartet and Elle Delaney and Co.

The Classical and Choral Stage at Northampton Museum will feature performances by David Blackadder and Richard Holloway, Rob Colley, Joshua S Bell and the Wellingborough Gospel Choir.