The Northants Sings Out Choir. Photo by Dean Alexander.

The Northants Sings Out Choir will take part in the final of Britain’s Got Talent on Sunday after a triumphant performance on tonight’s semi-final.

The choir, made up of singers from across the county, performed a version of Livin’ Joy’s 1994 hit Dreamer after opening with the start of the hymn All Things Bright And Beautiful.

Once all acts had performed, public voting took place and hosts Ant and Dec revealed which were going home and which were in the top three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants Sings Out were picked as one of the acts and despite missing out on the top spot to winners Abigail and Afronitaaa, they eventually made it through in second place.

Choir founder and choirmaster Gareth Fuller.

However, their route to Sunday’s final wasn’t straightforward as the judges were split on who should progress, with two votes given to Northants Sings Out and two to Phoenix Boys.

Bruno Tonioli and Simon Cowell both voted for the Phoenix Boys, while Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon voted for Northants Sings Out.

The split decision meant hosts Ant and Dec returned to the original public vote, revealing Northants Sings Out, led by choirmaster Gareth Fuller, had received the most votes and would progress through to Sunday’s final.