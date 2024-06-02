Northants Sings Out choir performing on the final of Britain's Got Talent.

The Northants Sings Out Choir tonight performed in the final of Britain’s Got Talent and despite not taking the top spot, received a standing ovation and praise from all four celebrity judges.

Dressed all in white and led by founder and choirmaster Gareth Fuller, they performed a version of the 1999 Fatboy Slim single Praise You.

Speaking immediately after their performance, Amanda Holden was first to give her feedback.

She said: “OMG, what a song choice first of all, absolutely genius. The energy, the harmony, the joy, the choreography.”

Second judge Bruno Tonioli said: “Wow, the power and the quality of that wall of sound, it was totally immersive, but you know what it is I really feel the love of the craft, the love of what you do.”

Next up Alesha Dixon added: “It was just the best party, you were having so much fun.

“It was just beautiful on all levels, congratulations, loved it.”

Finally, Simon Cowell said: “I think the song choice was so perfect and really, what I noticed more tonight, was the harmony of the choir itself and the arrangement of the vocals was spot on.

“This is honestly what a great choir should sound like.

“It was again, the best performance you’ve done since we first saw you at the audition, I thought it was that good, it was brilliant.”

After all 11 acts had performed, the public voting opened with Ant and Dec going onto reveal Northants Sings Out had come ninth.

The winning act was singer Sydnie Christmas.

The choir made it through to tonight’s final following their performance of Livin’ Joy’s 1994 hit Dreamer in last week’s semi-final.

Featuring hundreds of singers from all walks of life, Northants Sings Out is made up of voices from across Northamptonshire including mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, senior local government workers and primary school teachers. 60 members of the choir have previously performed on BGT.

This year, the choir celebrates 10 years as Northants Sings Out.

None of its singers, who are aged from 25 to 65, come from a professional vocal performance background.

Following tonight’s performance, NSO will perform at A Perfect Day Festival at Delapre Park on Sunday, June 16.