Maddox Jones set for first solo-headline tour this Autumn

Maddox Jones and Dave Crawford.

After two albums and support shows with the likes of Lemar, Will Young and Lucy Spraggan, Maddox Jones will head out on his inaugural headline tour this Autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northants singer-songwriter will play eight shows across the UK in October – including a hometown gig at The Black Prince.

Maddox Jones launched his solo career in 2020 with the single Headspace and the former Departure frontman believes now is the right time to head out on his own headline tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It does feel like a long time coming but it’s such a big thing to do your own tour I’ve tried to time it right,” Jones explains.

“After support slots, it feels like a good time to get out on the road in my own right.

“I was getting a lot of people messaging me asking when I was going on my own tour and it just feels like a good time to do it.”

The tour begins in Cardiff on Tuesday, October 7, before heading to Guilford, Southend-On-Sea, Newcastle, Northampton, Leeds and Southampton before ending at the Sunflower Lounge in Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maddox Jones released his debut solo album Believe It in 2022 and its successor Waiting For The World To Turn last year.

An expanded version of the record was released in April.

Talking about the challenges of heading out on his own, Maddox Jones said: “When you are selling your own tickets there’s obviously the anxiety of no one showing up.

“Early signs are good though and I’m excited to be doing it. It’s definitely going to be a busy rest of the year preparing for it.

“Support tours are literally the best way to build a fan base. When you experience live music and it touches you, it stays with you. It’s prepped me so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since being busy with touring I’m so much more confident and love telling my story through my songs.”

The tour will be a mixture of full band shows and acoustic shows with his writing partner Dave Crawford.

Jones adds: “I love the intimacy of just a guitar and vocal it really gets the song across.

“However, Northampton will definitely be a full band show which will be epic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Maddox Jones has been involved in a number of projects since the split of The Departure and played numerous headline gigs - his forthcoming run of shows will be the first time he will have headlined a tour.

Most recently sharing the stage across the UK with Lucy Spraggan, he adds: “It’s been amazing - Lucy’s fans, The Sprags, are just the loveliest and most supportive bunch.

“It’s been such a great run of shows and I’ll forever be grateful to Lucy for the opportunity, it’s been pretty life changing.”

Before his own headline tour, Maddox Jones will join up with Rachel Sage, Tyler Hilton and Rebecca Ferguson for shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He adds: “Honestly, this past six months have been incredible. I feel like I’m finally finding my tribe and I’ll be forever grateful. Onwards and upwards.”

Tickets for Maddox Jones’ tour are on sale now. Visit https://tix.to/maddoxjones