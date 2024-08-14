Greenbelt Festival returns to Boughton House
Music, arts, faith and justice festival Greenbelt returns to Boughton House next weekend.
The festival takes place from Thursday, August 22, to Sunday, August 25.
General admission weekend tickets cost £226 with discounts and concessions available.
This year’s music line up includes Bob Vylan, Corrinne Bailey Rae, Hamish Hawk, The McCrary Sisters and Flamy Grant.
There is also other performing arts, comedy, workshops and spoken word and activities for children.
For more information, visit https://www.greenbelt.org.uk/