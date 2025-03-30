Final names added to Summer Sessions Café Mambo Ibiza in the Park show

Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago. Photo by Marc de Groot.

Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, CHLO and FIVEPAST5 have been revealed as the final names to join the Café Mambo Ibiza in the Park show which is taking place in the region this summer.

The acts complete a stacked line-up alongside Melanie C, Jax Jones and Fedde Le Grand who will be coming together for a night of Balearic beats at Bedford Park on Friday, July 11.

All are the latest to join the town’s Summer Sessions line up which takes place across two weekends in July.

Following a sell-out debut last year, Café Mambo Ibiza in the Park is returning with an even bigger line-up.

FIVEPAST5

One of the most in-demand duos in house music, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago have become a firm fixture on the White Isle, holding residencies at Café Mambo and Ibiza Rocks while lighting up legendary venues like Space, Pacha, Ushuaïa, Amnesia and Hï Ibiza.

Known for their fusion of live saxophone and soulful DJ sets, they’ve taken their Ibiza sound worldwide, performing at Tomorrowland, Creamfields, Lollapalooza, and more.

The duo also have more than 55 million video views and a UK Podcast No.1 to their name.

CHLO will be bringing her passion for house music to the Summer Sessions.

CHLO

From her roots as a dancer to becoming a dedicated raver and now a DJ, she knows exactly how to ignite a dancefloor.

Refusing to be confined to a single sound, her versatile sets have made her a standout at some of London’s biggest parties, including Lovejuice and Forward Motion.

Also joining the line-up is Bedford-based producer FIVEPAST5 whose musical journey began with R&B and hip-hop influences before a life-changing trip to Ibiza ignited his love for electronic dance music.

Since then, he has built a reputation for delivering hard-hitting basslines and euphoric vocals, earning support from BBC Radio 1, Select Radio, and Data Transmission.

Organisers of the Bedford Summer Sessions are giving fans the chance to upgrade their night, with anyone purchasing tickets before Monday, March 31, at midday, or who has already bought, automatically entered into a draw to win four free VIP Terrace upgrades for Café Mambo Ibiza in the Park.

Fans also have the opportunity to elevate their festival experience by securing a four-day pass for the second weekend of gigs running from Thursday, 10 July, to Sunday, 13 July 2025 which includes access to gigs headlined by The Human League, Café Mambo Ibiza in the Park, Supergrass and McFly.

Tickets for all of the Summer Sessions gigs are available via via www.smmrsessions.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

The full line-up of Bedford’s Summer Sessions is as follows:

Thursday, July 3 – Simple Minds / Alison Moyet / KT Tunstall

Saturday, July 5 – Rag ‘N’ Bone Man / Gavin James / Elles Bailey

Sunday, July 6 – Proms In The Park / Russell Watson / Lesley Garrett

Thursday, July 10 – The Human League / Thomson Twins’ Tom Bailey / Blancmange

Friday, July 11 – Café Mambo Ibiza / Melanie C / Jax Jones / Fedde Le Grand / Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago / CHLO / FIVEPAST 5

Saturday, July 12 – Supergrass / The Coral / Willie J Healey

Sunday, July 13 – McFly / Twin Atlantic / Devon