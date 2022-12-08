Drownd discuss [An]Aesthetic album and set out future LP plans

Drownd. Photo by Hollie Peck

Despite only releasing their second album earlier this year, industrial rock outfit Drownd already have their sights firmly set on the future, with new music planned for 2023.

[An]Aesthetic was released in July, but singer songwriter and Drownd front man Joe Crudgington had already long completed the 14-track album.

Like many musicians, the ‘write, record, tour,’ format went out of the window when Covid disrupted the traditional music industry cycle.

In recent months, the Essex native - now living in Northamptonshire - has been able to take Drownd back onto stages and after recently joining SkiTh for an intimate warm up gig at the Roadmender last month, the band will open for InMe and Raging Speedhorn’s co-headline tour show at the Craufurd Arms this Friday.

Talking about [An]Aesthetic, Crudgington said: “The album is the best collection of songs I’ve written, it’s just come out a lot later than planned.

“It’s difficult because to me it feels a bit less interesting now as I’ve got another two projects on the go - but the reaction to it has been really good.

“It was finished at the start of Covid but because of it, only released two years later.

[An]Aesthetic follows Drownd’s 2019 self-titled eight track debut.

The record was written, recorded and produced by Crudgington in his home studio and combines industrial beats and synths against abrasive guitars.

As well as industrial stalwarts of the genre, Crudgington also takes inspiration from movie scores and soundtracks.

“I think people will listen to Drownd and hear influences from 2000s metal, acts like Nine Inch Nails, Orgy and others,” he explains.

“There’s a lot of synth work on there, heavy guitars and live drums - there’s quite a good mix.”

[An]Aesthetic featured the singles Filth and Sinner, both which show case different branches of Drownd’s sound.

Crudgington said: “The two singles are in keeping with the theme of the album in terms of addressing and dealing with sin, or at least what we're told to be sins and excessive, self-destructive behaviour.

“They both delve into the darker side of our personalities that we might be afraid for others to see. “Sinner especially deals with the darker side of things, but I think due to the kinda 'dancy' synth bass and four to the floor kicks, it still sounds approachable and listenable, provided you don't delve too deep into the meaning of the song.

“Filth again just deals with excess and longing / lust and that ripping guitar riff just makes everything feel that little more desperate.”

Live, Crudgington is joined in Drownd by drummer Paul Traveller, guitarist Rich Watson and bassist Sam Forrester.

This year the band has played gigs at both The Black Prince and The Lab in Northampton as well as at Zero Day Festival at Electrowerkz in London and with Tribe Of Ghosts at Brighton’s Hope & Ruin.

While [An]Aesthetic may have only been in the wild for four months, Crudgington explains 2023 will see Drownd release new music in the first half of the year.

He said: “We’re looking to plan a short tour and that will be promoting a new album.

“We’ll still be playing music from [An]Aesthetic but as soon as I’ve got the next lot of visuals sorted, I hope to have something new out around March or April.

“The new material we’re working on does sound different to [An]Aesthetic, it’s a lot more electronic and while live it’ll still be full on guitars and drums, Sam will also be using more synthesisers on stage as well.”

Crudgington adds as well as a new studio album, a live recording is also on the horizon.

Drownd will join InMe and Raging Speedhorn at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Friday, December 9. Tickets cost £18 before fees via seetickets.com.

