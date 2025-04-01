Born to Perform ‘honoured’ to be nominated for national award and now they need your help
The inclusive performing arts schools, which recently celebrated five years open, won the hearts of the nation on Britain’s Got Talent in 2022.
Since then, Born to Perform has shot to popularity and it all started when Kimberley Suter and Charlotte Ashby founded the group at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
What started as a small performing arts school, with the dream of creating an inclusive space in the county, has grown into a thriving community of more than 200 students – all discovering their confidence, passion and talent through performance.
Their television success was not only a triumph for Born to Perform, but a defining moment for inclusive performing arts. It showed the world what young people with additional needs can achieve when given the opportunity.
Born to Perform has become more than just a performing arts school – the founders believe it is “a movement, a family and a shining example of how the arts can transform lives”.
The group has now been nominated at the National Diversity Awards in the Community Organisation Award for Disability category.
The ceremony is planned for September and the public can support Born to Perform by casting their votes online to see them take the top spot.
“It is amazing to be nominated and recognised nationally,” said co-founder Charlotte. “It is based on diversity, and that is what our ethos is about and everything we promote.”
The group has been able to see why they were nominated by members of the community, and many praised the “immense value” the group brings to the lives of young people.
As well as promoting the importance of diversity, Born to Perform was nominated for improving self-esteem and confidence, encouraging young people to reach their full potential, and the enriching opportunities they provide.
Winning this national award would not only recognise the hard work of the “caring and passionate” staff members, but it would celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of the members.
“It would be a celebration of our students,” said Charlotte. “It would give us the fuel to go bigger and better with breaking down the barriers.”
