Anti!i and T1T4N performing at the Roadmender. Photo by Joe Westley.

​Anti!i and T1T4N return to the Roadmender tomorrow night to play tracks off their latest EP and new single.

The duo previously headlined the Northampton venue in March last year and on Saturday will be bringing Vince Law and Sorzano along as support.

Anti!i and T1T4N released new single Liar in June. It followed four track EP Unassociated By Association which was released back in March.

Talking about their latest single, Anti!i said: “Liar is pretty much a declaration of my devoted love for T1T4N.

“We were both pretty intoxicated when T1T4N first played me the beat and it just made me feel really emotional.

“I wanted to reflect that within the lyrics so I wrote about the most important person in my life. “It’s one of the rawest songs I've written, no need for storytelling, just pure emotion.”

Unassociated By Association features the tracks Athena, Bowser – which features fellow Northants artists Napps – Haze and B.I.T.S.

The pair say their latest EP shows the versatility as a songwriter and producer duo, adding the tracks are a considerable step up compared to those which appeared on 2022’s Anti!il!fe record.

Anti!i said: “I think its grimey sound has gained us the respect of some people that may not have been interested otherwise.

“Production wise it’s levels above Anti!il!fe and lyrically it's just a bit of a flex, I didn't feel as though I had to prove myself with this one, I really had fun with it.”

Talking about joining up with Napps, on Bowser, Anti!i said: “Working with Napps was incredible.

“He always brings so much energy with him be it on stage or in the studio.

“Myself and Napps really caught the same vibe when we wrote Bowser and the beat goes incredibly hard, It is actually one of my favourite tracks of ours to date.”

Anti!i and T1T4N are both working on new music and have also recently been making improvements to their home studio set up.

In June the first Anti!isoc!al event took place, featuring a mixture of merch, music from the pair as well as acts including Sorzano, Vince Law, Woozy, Manifest and Shims.

Looking ahead to tomorrow night’s gig, Anti!i adds: “I am super excited to be playing at the Roadmender on Saturday.

“We wanted to celebrate how far T1T4N and I have come since our last show.

“We will have merch, artwork and we will be playing our newest material including Unassociated By Association which we have not played live yet and some unheard tracks.

“I decided to have Vince Law support again this year as he is one of my favourite up and coming artists.

“He is one of the most versatile artists in Northampton and his vibe works really well with the music T1T4N and I make as well as being featured on two of our tracks, it just made sense.

“Sorzano is someone who, in the short time of knowing him, has proved countless times why you should know him.

“His music is a breath of fresh air within the scene and he hasn’t played a Northampton show yet.”

