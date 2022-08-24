Looking for something to do with your friends and family this bank holiday? Make the most of your long weekend and check out these 10 options. Spanning across food, drink, music, cars and cinema, you may find something that takes your fancy.
1. Greenbelt Festival
The Greenbelt Festival is taking place from 10am on August 26 until 11.45pm on August 29, at Boughton House, Kettering. The weekend will be full of artistry, activism and belief, and it cannot wait to return after two years of cancellations. Across 24 stages, galleries and installations, the organisers hope to bring people together. The line up can be found on the festival’s website, and spans across music, literature, theatre, comedy and spirituality - as well as workshops, crafts, and programmes for children.
Photo: Jonathon Watkins
2. Bite Street
Returning from 5.30pm on August 26 and running until 4.30pm on August 28, Bite Street is back at the Northamptonshire County Cricket Club. The eateries on offer this bank holiday weekend are Fashion Bake, The Flavour Trailer, Banquet, Makan Makan, GTC, The Wood Oven, Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza Co. and Cookie Babes. From pizzas, to burgers, to vegan dumplings - with a sweet treat for dessert, Bite Street hopes there will be something for everyone. Tickets are just over £2 to purchase on Eventbrite, where you can also find more information on what will be on offer.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
3. Silverstone Classic
You have the opportunity to get up close to displays of unique and iconic cars from 7pm on August 26 until 4pm on August 28 - which will include some from the latest 007 blockbuster, No Time To Die, and a live auction on Sunday. But that is not all as there will be three nights of live music, with Rick Astley headlining on August 28, and Gabrielle and Sister Sledge performing on Saturday evening. Jeremy Clarkson’s farm shop, Diddly Squat, will also be in attendance at Silverstone Circuit. Tickets start at £64 and can be purchased online.
Photo: Silverstone Classic
4. Shambala Festival
Happening at a secret location in the heart of the Northamptonshire countryside, the festival has over 200 diverse musical acts, workshops, comedy performances, talks and debates, circus, theatre, and poetry. The festival has been running for over a decade, and is pleased to return this year from 12pm on August 25 until 7pm on August 28. Few tickets are left so if you are interested in attending, head over to their website to see what is available.
Photo: David Jackson