Star Sports English Greyhound Derby 2023: Fast-starting Mystical Mario is dreaming of glory

The Star Sports English Greyhound Derby reaches its penultimate round on Saturday night at Towcester Racecourse where trainer John Lambe is hoping to reach his first ever Grand Final.
By Shaun ReynoldsContributor
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 13:49 BST- 2 min read

The Perry Barr handler runs Mystical Mario in Semi Final One at 8.05pm where he’ll be joined by railers Gaytime Nemo, Clona Duke, Ballymac Finn and Cochise plus wide seed Burj Khalifa.

The three-year-old dog is renowned for his fast-starting ability, which served him and connections well in last week’s Quarter Finals when qualifying ahead of Clona Duke and Cochise.

Naturally, Saturday’s Semi Final will present an even tougher assignment for the nine-times winner. But John is keeping his fingers crossed that his kennel star will have his trapping boots on when it counts.

Mystical Mario is one of England's big hopes.Mystical Mario is one of England's big hopes.
“He’s pinging the lids for fun,” said John. “And I honestly believe he’ll start staying a bit better now as he’s getting stronger every week.

“When you enter the Derby, you can’t be fully fit for the first round and just have to ride your luck. That’s how I see it, he’s doing us very proud.

“As long as he keeps showing us that early speed, he’s going to give us every chance of going all the way. Good dogs have early pace, it’s a case of catch me if you can.

“The owners are over the moon and have been very good to us over the years. We’re keeping our fingers crossed we can keep the run going on Saturday.”

Semi Final Two takes place immediately afterwards at 8.26pm where Romeo Top Gun will meet last year’s finalist Savana Beau plus top bitch Jacktavern Bella, the unbeaten Romeo Command and Swords Rex and Ninja Kerry.

The first three greyhounds home in each race will advance to the £175,000 Star Sports English Greyhound Derby Final the following Saturday, July 1. Saturday’s Semi Final card is supported by the Semi Finals of the GreyhoundTrader.com Stakes and the prestigious Derby Plate.

Racing begins at 6.04pm and tickets are available to purchase online via the Towcester Racecourse website or on the door. All U14s can enter free of charge.