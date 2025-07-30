Saints training with Tigers and Knights as preparations for new season continue

Phil Dowson is getting his side ready for the new season (picture: Northampton Saints)

Saints have headed north for a three-day training camp this week.

As preparations continue for the start of the new season, which will begin with a PREM Rugby Cup trip to Saracens on Friday, September 19, Saints have been gearing up alongside some unfamiliar opposition.

On Tuesday, they trained with rugby league side Castleford Tigers and on Thursday they will engage in an open training session with Champ Rugby club Doncaster Knights.

A Doncaster press release read: “European finalists, Northampton Saints are heading to Castle Park on Thursday afternoon for a joint training session with the Knights.

“This is an opportunity for both teams to replicate phases of 15v15 action as a part of preseason prep.

“Fans are invited to attend and watch this event for FREE. It will be taking place on Thursday 31st July from 12:30 to 14:30.

“The Keepmoat Corner bar will be open for refreshments that can be enjoyed while watching the 25/26 squad in action for the first time.

“A great way to entertain the kids during the school holidays.”

As well as entertaining the locals, it will be another important team-building exercise for Saints, who no longer head away on lengthy training camps as they did years ago.

They have opted for a short stay in the north before returning home, though they will be having another mini training camp in September as they are scheduled to spend a couple of days in Glasgow ahead of their pre-season match against the Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday, September 12.

Saints boss Phil Dowson has already stated his desire to help his squad cure the travel sickness that saw them claim just one PREM Rugby away win last season.

Dowson, who will also take his team to face Bedford Blues during pre-season, said: “We didn’t get the away results we wanted last season, especially in the Premiership, so lining up two games on the road this pre-season is about embracing discomfort and setting higher standards for ourselves away from home.”